Jasper County deputies searching for suspects after midday shooting leaves one injured

Police are searching for suspects after one person was found shot Tuesday afternoon just outside the Town of Ridgeland, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office. As of 1:15 p.m. there was an increased law enforcement presence in the area.

A 911 call reported a man was shot in the arm near Captain Bill Road around 12:20 p.m., Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Det. Sgt. Jake Higgins said.

The man was taken to a local hospital. His status is unknown.

Witnesses reported seeing a black Chevy Impala leaving the scene of the shooting, Higgins said. The people inside the vehicle were described by law enforcement only as “three Black males.”

The area of the shooting is residential but has a history of incidents involving gangs, Higgins said.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating whether this shooting is related to a recent shooting in the Carters Mill Road area, Higgins said.

Deputies say to call 911 immediately if you have urgent information or 843-726-7519 for crime tips.

