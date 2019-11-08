Crime & Public Safety

Yemassee town councilman arrested for DUI in Beaufort County. Here’s what we know

A Yemassee town councilman was arrested early Thursday morning in Beaufort County for DUI, according to the Beaufort County Detention Center jail log.

Charlie Simmons, 34, was booked into the jail at 4:19 a.m. and released before noon. Details on his bond were not immediately available in Beaufort County court records Friday morning.

Simmons is currently serving his first term on council, Yemassee town clerk Matt Garnes confirmed Thursday. Simmons’ term began in November 2017 and his seat will be up for re-election in November 2021.

Yemassee officials declined to comment, deferring questions about the arrest to the Sheriff’s Office.

