Yemassee voters re-elect two councilmembers

In Yemassee, a town that straddles Beaufort and Hampton counties, voters re-elected town councilmembers Peggy Bing-O’Banner and Alfred Washington.

In what was considered a big election for Beaufort County’s smallest town — hundreds more residents were able to vote due to Yemassee’s annexation of several unincorporated areas — Bing-O’Banner and Washington overcame challenges from newcomers Robert Moore and Darrell A. Russell.

Results of the municipal election were in just after 8:30 p.m. Of the 486 votes cast, Bing-O’Banner received 144, or 29.6 percent, and Washington received 122 votes, or 25 percent. Moore received 76 votes, 15.6 percent, while and Russell received 74 votes, or 15.2 percent. There were 70 write-in votes.

Although few voting problems were reported across the county on Election Day, some Yemassee voters were surprised when they saw their ballot, according to Yemassee town clerk Matt Garnes. The ballot at the Hampton County polling location did not have the Beaufort County school referendum listed. Yemassee voters living in Beaufort County had to travel to the Sheldon Precinct #2 polling location in the Booker T. Washington Center.

Garnes said he did not have information on how Yemassee residents voted on the Beaufort County School bond issue.