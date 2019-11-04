Police call 16-year-old Battery Creek student’s death ”suspicious”

The Grays Hill boat landing in Beaufort, SC as photographed by Amy Beveridge in July 2019. Google Maps

The death of 16-year-old Marcus Graves, a junior at Battery Creek High School, is being investigated as suspicious by Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, Maj. Bob Bromage said Monday.

Graves’ body was found in the marsh near Grays Hill boat landing in Beaufort Friday morning. A family member reported him as a runaway Thursday night.

Bromage said a preliminary autopsy completed by The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston Sunday did not provide a clear cause and manner of death.

“All unintended and suspicious deaths are investigated as homicides until proven otherwise,” Bromage said.

Graves was pronounced dead at the scene about 9 a.m. Friday. He was last seen about 10 p.m. Thursday.

In December 2018, another high school student, Malik Spencer, 18, a Whale Branch Early College High School senior, was reported missing from Lobeco by his family.

His body was found in Bamberg County Jan. 22 with multiple gunshot wounds.

No one has been arrested in the apparent homicide.

Sheriff’s deputies are asking anyone with information about Graves’ death to call (843) 524-2777.