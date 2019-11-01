Crime & Public Safety

Body found in marsh at Beaufort area boat ramp, police say

A man’s body was found in the marsh near the Grays Hill boat landing in Beaufort Friday morning, according to a news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 9 a.m., deputies responded to a call about an unresponsive person in the marsh.

Emergency medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene, the release said.

The man’s identity has not been released, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies are asking anyone with information about the incident to call (843) 524-2777.

An forensic autopsy will take place in the coming days at the Medical University of South Carolina, the release said.

