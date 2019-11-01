Pedestrian in Bluffton crosswalk struck, injured by vehicle on Halloween night, police say

A Bluffton pedestrian suffered non-life threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street on Halloween night in Bluffton, according to a Bluffton Police Department report.

The incident occurred about 7:10 p.m. on Simmonsville Road near the Avalon Shores and Onyx apartment complexes.

A Ford pickup truck driven by a Bluffton resident was headed south when it hit the pedestrian in the crosswalk.

The report notes that the crosswalk was not lighted, and the pedestrian was not wearing reflective clothing.

The pedestrian, whose injuries were not life-threatening, was transported to a hospital by ambulance, the report said.

The police department redacted the date of birth, sex, and race of the driver and pedestrian. Other details regarding the incident were not immediately available.