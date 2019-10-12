Pedestrian dies after being struck by car on US 17 in Beaufort County, officials say

SHARE COPY LINK

A pedestrian died Friday night after being struck by a car on U.S. 17 in northern Beaufort County, according to S.C. Highway Patrol spokesperson Lance Cpl. Matt Southern.

The collision occurred around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection with Jenkins Road.

A 1998 Ford Taurus with a driver and two passengers inside of it was traveling southbound on U.S. 17 when the collision occurred, Southern said.

“The pedestrian was outside their vehicle when (the person was) struck,” he said.

No one inside the car was injured and they were all wearing seat belts, he said.

Information about the person who died and their identity will be released after the next of kin is notified, Beaufort County deputy coroner David Ott said Saturday morning.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.