Ridgeland correctional officer fired after allowing inmate into another’s cell, warrant says

An officer at the Ridgeland Correctional Institution was fired Thursday after being charged with misconduct in office, the S.C. Department of Corrections said. The officer is accused of allowing one inmate into another inmate’s cell in September, according to a press release from the department.

Cierra Garner, 29, of St. Helena Island, had been suspended from her job at the prison in early October at the start of the investigation into the incident, the release said.

Garner “feloniously allowed a SCDC inmate access to another SCDC inmate’s cell area for the purpose of threats or intimidation,” the arrest warrant says.

No other information on the incident was provided in the arrest warrant or news release.

Lana Ferguson
