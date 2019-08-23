Beaufort Co. man fired from Ridgeland prison after allowing inmates to assault prisoner, release says

5 problems facing South Carolina’s prisons Underfunded and understaffed, South Carolina's prisons have a lot of problems. Here are the five main issues facing the South Carolina Department of Corrections. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Underfunded and understaffed, South Carolina's prisons have a lot of problems. Here are the five main issues facing the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

A Ridgeland Correctional Institution officer was fired Thursday after he was arrested and accused of allowing inmates to assault a fellow prisoner inside his cell in April, according to a S.C. Department of Corrections news release.

Cedric Dijon Tyrone Major, 28, of St. Helena Island, was charged with misconduct in office.

On April 10, Major unlocked an inmate’s cell and allowed other inmates to enter “with the intent to assault (the) inmate,” the arrest warrant said. He “did not render aid, call for assistance or report said incident.”

Last month, 37-year-old Oscar Torres of Beaufort, was also fired from his job as a Ridgeland Correctional Institution officer. The department said he allowed an inmate to assault a fellow prisoner, according to previous reporting. In that instance, Torres was accused of locking two inmates in a cell and allowing one to stab the other multiple times.

