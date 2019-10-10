10-year-old and 2 others injured in recent Jasper County shootings, sheriff says

SHARE COPY LINK

Four shootings in two days left three people injured in Jasper County, including a 10-year-old child, Jasper County Sheriff Chris Malphrus told The Island Packet on Thursday.

The first three shootings happened within a three-hour time frame Tuesday night.

The shootings, which are believed to be related, “stemmed from past issues” between “two small groups of young men” who are rivals, Malphrus said.

The string of shootings occurred in the Hardeeville and Purrysburg areas, beginning on Jenkins Avenue, when suspects in a car shot at a home, he said. No one was injured.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The second shooting was on Old Charleston Road, injuring one person, and the third was in the Industrial Park community, which injured one more.

Investigations into those shootings are still ongoing, and Malphrus urged anyone with information to contact law enforcement.

“My deputies are working very hard and long hours on these cases while maintaining safety in the other parts of our county,” Malphrus wrote in a post on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. “I am here with them and have asked the residents affected to work closely with us and they are.”

In a separate incident on Wednesday, a 10-year-old was injured when someone shot at a home on Smiths Crossing in Ridgeland.

The child suffered non-life threatening injuries when he was struck by a bullet in the leg, Malphrus said.

He said it’s unknown whether the house was intentionally being targeted.

“We’re begging the community to help,” Malphrus said, adding that deputies are going door to door and reaching out to the community for information.

“We’ll go to them, but we need folks to come to us, too,” he said.

Anyone with information on the shootings can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 843-726-7777.

These shootings come just months after the Sheriff’s Office initiated efforts to expand and boost its community policing and engagement.

Since then, the Sheriff’s Office has hosted events, including community meetings and educational forums to get residents’ feedback, get to know people and build relationships.

“This is all our home,” Malphrus said.