‘Trust needs to be built’: SC deputy resigns after using racial slur on social media

A white police officer who used the N-word in an Instagram post earlier this month has resigned, Jasper County Sheriff Chris Malphrus said during a community meeting Tuesday.

“He resigned at my request,” Malphrus said, adding he would not tolerate such behavior.

Tuesday night’s community meeting, which almost 200 people attended, was scheduled after Lt. Doug Byrd, a 30-year law enforcement veteran, posted a selfie on Instagram with the caption, “I escaped from the asylum #n---aonaboat #thisisgonnahurt #f---itholdmybeer.”

Who will replace Byrd has yet to be determined, Malphrus said. “I never thought we’d be dealing with this situation.”

The Sheriff’s Office has already begun talking about what they can do to improve race relations in the community, he said, including more diversity training for deputies and creating a group to be active in the county boosting positive interactions with citizens.

Lana Ferguson

More than 20 citizens spoke during the two-hour community meeting.

“I am so glad that officer is not policing anymore because we don’t need people with those views policing our community,” one man said. “Trust (between the community and police) needs to be built.”

Multiple people mentioned the lack of good race relations and possible police profiling.

One of the loudest moments of applause came when a man said, “It is a race issue. Our county’s so racist. We talk to each other, but we don’t speak with each other.”

Other comments and questions revolved around what the Sheriff’s Office and the citizens can do to stop violent crime and drug issues.

After one person was killed, Malphrus said, a shooting happened in the area every day for 10 days straight. He pleaded for residents and neighbors who know information that can help solve investigations to step forward to prevent crimes.

“It’s all our responsibility, and everyone in here knows what’s going on in their neighborhood,” another citizen said. “Sooner or later (the criminals) are going to get to your door.”

Malphrus pledged to host community meetings regularly, including scheduling another one before Thanksgiving.

“There’s human error involved ... We’re going to make mistakes,” Malphrus said. “This is a step in the right direction.”