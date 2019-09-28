Beaufort woman pleads guilty in the armed robbery and killing of NJ gas station clerk

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 22-year-old Beaufort woman pleaded guilty this week for her role in the armed robbery and killing of a New Jersey gas station clerk in December, according to a press release from Middlesex County prosecutor Christopher L.C. Kuberiet.

On Friday, Olya Quinnam admitted to driving the getaway car in the fatal armed robbery at a Edison, New Jersey gas station where 38-year-old John Bertram was killed on Dec. 20, 2018, the release said.

Marcus A. Wright, 23, also of Beaufort, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, according to the press release.

According to the prosecutor’s press release, Quinn waited outside while Wright “held up the clerk with a handgun.“ The clerk handed the drawer of cash to Wright.

Wright then fatally shot the clerk, the press release said.

Quinnam pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree armed robbery, the release said.

She entered a plea agreement and will be sentenced to 15 years in a New Jersey prison. Quinnam will have to serve 85 percent of her prison term before she’s eligible for parole. She will officially be sentenced on Nov. 18.

Before the armed robbery, Quinnam had one other criminal charge in Beaufort County, according to court records. She was charged in 2017 with breach of trust with fraudulent intent, but that charge was later dismissed by the court.

Wright is currently being held in South Carolina while awaiting extradition, the release said.

In the last five years, Wright has faced multiple criminal charges in Beaufort County, according to court documents. In 2013, he was sentenced to five years probation after pleading guilty to two third -degree burglary charges as a minor.

He pleaded guilty to receiving stolen goods in 2014 and was sentenced to three years in jail for that charge, according to previous Island Packet reporting.

In 2015, he pleaded guilty to contraband in prison and second-degree burglary charges. He was sentenced to eight years in jail for those charges, according to court documents.

However, he was released in June, 2018 after he was granted parole in March, 2018, S.C. Department of Corrections interim communications director Dexter Lee previously told the Island Packet.

Wright was arrested in January after “the slaying sparked a manhunt for the masked killer,” New Jersey Advance Media reported.

Lana Ferguson contributed to this report.