Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigating report of child sexual assault

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the possible sexual assault of a child after a woman told police Sunday that her husband admitted past crimes to her, a police report says.

Deputies responded to the woman’s house, which is redacted from the report, on Sunday afternoon.

“The allegations are under investigation,” Maj. Bob Bromage said Wednesday. “Particulars will not be released prematurely in the interest of maintaining the integrity of the investigation.”

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette do not name individuals accused of crimes if felony charges have not been filed.

The woman told police she arrived home Tuesday to find her husband sitting in their garage with a pistol in his hand. He mentioned needing to tell her something, but she refused to talk to him until he put the gun down.

After doing so, he “admitted to doing everything,” the report says. She said he had denied past incidents.

She also told police he may have child pornography on his computer.

The man told his wife multiple times that he was not going to jail, then packed his truck with clothing and multiple firearms. She told police he was likely at a cabin the couple owned in North Carolina.

“Contact was made with the alleged subject, and he was unharmed,” Bromage said Wednesday.

Interviews with two other individuals at a separate address in Port Royal were outlined in the police report but heavily redacted.