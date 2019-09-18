Man charged with sharing child porn previously worked at a Hilton Head school, officials say

Meet Ruger, the ‘game-changer’ dog in fight against child predators Meet Ruger, the newest member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Ruger can detect the chemical smell of small electronics that humans cannot, which is a ‘game-changer’ in the fight to stop child exploitation and child pornography. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Meet Ruger, the newest member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Ruger can detect the chemical smell of small electronics that humans cannot, which is a ‘game-changer’ in the fight to stop child exploitation and child pornography.

A Hilton Head Plantation man was charged Friday with sharing child pornography after police found sexually explicit video titles involving children on his computer. The man previously worked in maintenance at Hilton Head Christian Academy, school officials said.

Bradley Lyn Sweeney, 47, was released from Beaufort County Detention Center Saturday on a $20,000 cash surety bond set by magistrate Nancy D. Salder, according to court records.

A Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrest warrant states that between Aug. 1 and 2, Sweeney committed second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Sweeney worked in facilities maintenance at Hilton Head Christian Academy from 2012 to 2014, Dorothy Guscio, the school’s director of advancement, said Tuesday.

She said the school has not been notified of any complaints during Sweeney’s employment.

“All faculty, staff and volunteer coaches undergo a law enforcement background check prior to employment,” Guscio said.

The S.C. Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was conducting a general child pornography investigation when it discovered multiple files available for download from an IP address connected to Sweeney’s Hilton Head Plantation address, the arrest warrant says.

A search warrant was served Friday at his Purple Martin Lane address, where he told police he lives alone.

During the search, “a number of files of interest” were found on one of Sweeney’s devices, the arrest warrant says. They included a video file mentioning an 11-year-old and a 13-year-old in the title.

Sheriff’s Office Maj. Bob Bromage said further charges could be filed.

Under South Carolina law, someone convicted of second-degree sexual exploitation could serve up to 10 years in prison.