Hilton Head Plantation man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, police say
A Hilton Head Plantation man was arrested Friday by Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputies for felony sexual exploitation of a minor in the 2nd degree, Beaufort County Detention Center records show.
Bradley Lyn Sweeney, 47, of Purple Martin Lane was released from Beaufort County Detention Center Saturday on a $20,000 bond.
Someone convicted of second-degree sexual exploitation could serve up to 10 years in prison, under S.C. code.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and the SC. Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigated the case.
Sweeney is accused of sharing sexually explicit material of a minor, Sheriff’s Office Maj. Bob Bromage said Monday.
Electronic devices were confiscated during a search of Sweeney’s residence and sent to the Attorney General’s Office, Bromage said. He said further charges could come after the devices are reviewed.
