2 men charged with attempted murder for Beaufort County July shooting near gas station, reports say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Malcolm Xavier Driessen, 22, of Callawassie and Daquan Jamez White, 23, of Bluffton remained in Beaufort County Detention Center Sunday after being charged with attempted murder earlier this week.

If convicted, the men face up to 30 years in prison, per S.C. code.

The charges are for a July 18 shooting near the Circle K at 1301 Ribaut Road in Port Royal, according to Port Royal Police Department reports.

The victim survived after being shot in the head, reports say. He was able to speak to detectives shortly after the shooting while being treated at Beaufort Memorial Hospital, it states.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Medical staff originally thought the victim had received a graze wound to his head and ear,” the report says. “Medical staff then shaved his head and observed that he was actually struck through and through in the head.”

It is possible the shooting is related to the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Stephon Chaplin in September 2018, witnesses told police.

Driessen and White were friends of Chaplin’s and the victim is close with Jibri McNair, who was arrested for Chaplin’s murder, witnesses told detectives in the reports.

McNair remains in Beaufort County Detention Center on no bond. His case remains pending, according to online court records.

Chaplin was shot at Spanish Trace Apartments about a half mile away from the Circle K gas station.

Driessen and White came in contact with the July shooting victim at the Circle K gas station about 1 a.m. on July 18, the reports say.

The victim left the gas station’s parking lot in a friend’s vehicle and was followed by Driessen and White in a separate vehicle, the report shows.

The victim told police he heard the gunshot as the vehicle he was in turned into the parking lot of TitleMax at 1330 Ribaut Road.

An arrest warrant was executed for White at a home on Brendon Lane in Bluffton on Wednesday. Hardeeville Police department arrested Driessen at his job Thursday.

Driessen has previoulssy pled guilty to charges of unlawful carry of a pistol, non-violent burglary in 2016 and grand larceny in 2014.