Beaufort County man held in the shooting death of a 20-year-old St. Helena man, police say

A Beaufort man was arrested Friday in connection with the shooting death of a St. Helena man earlier this month.
Jibri McNair, 24, who was identified by witnesses as the shooter, surrendered to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, according to a Beaufort Police Department news release. McNair was charged with murder and transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center, where he awaits a bond hearing.
Stephon Chaplin, 20, died after he was shot Sept. 8 at Spanish Trace Apartments in Beaufort.
Chaplin died shortly after being transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital by emergency medical services with a single gunshot wound, according to a police department news release.
An investigation determined the shooting occurred in the breezeway of the apartment complex’s building H. The shooter ran away before police arrived.
Comments