Crime & Public Safety
Man charged with murder in Jasper County shooting, officials say
A 25-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of a Ridgeland man on July 28 in Jasper County.
Ra’Sheed Dominique Fields was charged with murder and possession of a violent crime Friday in connection to the death of 32-year-old Vernel Bolden of Ridgeland, according to a Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.
Bolden was shot in the area of Orange Grove Road around 1:30 p.m. on the day of the incident.
Jasper County Corner Martin Sauls said Saturday that Bolden was pronounced dead upon arrival at Coastal Carolina Hospital.
