Crime & Public Safety

Man charged with murder in Jasper County shooting, officials say

Jasper County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

A 25-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of a Ridgeland man on July 28 in Jasper County.

Ra’Sheed Dominique Fields was charged with murder and possession of a violent crime Friday in connection to the death of 32-year-old Vernel Bolden of Ridgeland, according to a Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

Bolden was shot in the area of Orange Grove Road around 1:30 p.m. on the day of the incident.

Jasper County Corner Martin Sauls said Saturday that Bolden was pronounced dead upon arrival at Coastal Carolina Hospital.

Profile Image of Caitlin Turner
Caitlin Turner
Caitlin Turner is the retail and business reporter for The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette. She has worked in the news industry for five years in both Ohio and South Carolina and loves the Lowcountry life.
  Comments  