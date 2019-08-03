Man charged with murder in Jasper County shooting, officials say

Jasper County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

A 25-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of a Ridgeland man on July 28 in Jasper County.

Ra’Sheed Dominique Fields was charged with murder and possession of a violent crime Friday in connection to the death of 32-year-old Vernel Bolden of Ridgeland, according to a Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

Bolden was shot in the area of Orange Grove Road around 1:30 p.m. on the day of the incident.

Jasper County Corner Martin Sauls said Saturday that Bolden was pronounced dead upon arrival at Coastal Carolina Hospital.

