One man shot; Jasper County police searching for suspect

Getty Images/iStockphoto

One man was shot two to three times during a Sunday shooting in the Mitchellville area of Jasper County, according to police.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office has identified a suspect and was searching the area of Orange Grove Road with K-9 units at about 1:30 p.m., according to a Facebook post and news release.

“Please expect high law enforcement presence and avoid the area,” the post says.

The condition of the shooting victim was not released nor was the identity of the suspect.