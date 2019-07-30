21-year-old Bluffton man charged in July shooting near Old Town, police say

A 21-year-old Bluffton man was charged with attempted murder and is accused of shooting another man in July near Old Town Bluffton.

Arikin Ramone Fields faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted, according to a release from the Bluffton Police Department.

On July 12, police were dispatched to Brenden Lane — a few blocks from Old Town — about 4 p.m. Adrien Dupont, 32, was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, The Island Packet previously reported.

“Through the investigation, it was determined that Fields and Dupont were arguing before the shooting occurred,” the release says. “Bluffton investigators were able to identify Fields as the person responsible for the shooting.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Fields remained in Beaufort County Detention Center Tuesday night and had yet to have a bond hearing.

In a separate 2015 incident, the Bluffton Police Department charged Fields with pointing and presenting firearms at a person.

The 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office dismissed the charges in 2016.