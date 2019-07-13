Crime & Public Safety
One man hospitalized after Friday afternoon shooting in Bluffton, police say
One man was injured in a shooting Friday in Bluffton, according to Bluffton Police Department Capt. Joe Babkiewicz.
The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. on Brendan Lane, a few blocks from Old Town Bluffton.
The man with a gunshot wound was transported to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah by ambulance, Babkiewicz said Saturday.
“We don’t know the extent of his injuries,” he said.
According to a Friday evening news release, police determined there was no threat to the public following the shooting.
Babkiewicz said the shooting was “not a random act,” and the public “was not in jeopardy.”
The Bluffton Police Department is “following up on some leads” relating to the shooting, he said Saturday.
