1 injured in shooting late Friday afternoon on St. Helena Island, deputies say

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating the shooting of an adult male around 4:20 p.m. Friday in the Saxonville Road area of St. Helena Island, according to a news release.

The victim was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital and will be interviewed after he is treated, sheriff’s office spokesperson Maj. Bob Bromage said.

He is reported to be conscious and alert. No arrest has been made in the shooting, according to the release.

Though there does not appear to be any public safety threat, deputies say they are searching for the gunman.

Those who live or plan to drive in the Saxonville and Shiney roads area this evening will see an increased presence in law enforcement over the next few hours, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office is also investigating three shootings that happened during the day Wednesday within 5 miles of each other on Lady’s Island.

Anyone with information about the recent shootings is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-524-2777.

If you would like to anonymously report information, however, call CrimeStoppers at 843-554-1111, which offers a possible reward.