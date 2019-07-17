7-year-old and step-mom killed in Beaufort crash to be remembered with balloon release

Pictured are Caleb Brown, 7, and his step-mother, Ronda Brown, who were killed in a July 8, 2019 car accident.

Family members plan a memorial Wednesday night to remember 7-year-old Caleb Brown and his step-mother, Ronda Brown, at the Broad River Fishing Pier.

Both were killed last week when a vehicle crashed into the white Nissan Maxima that Ronda Brown was driving.

The memorial, a balloon release, will be held at 7 p.m. and is open to the public. Those attending are asked to bring their own balloons.

Warrants for two counts of felony driving under the influence have been obtained for the driver of the car who crashed into the Browns’ vehicle, said Port Royal Police Department Maj. Ron Wekenmann Tuesday.

The driver is being treated at Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston for injuries from the crash.

Family plans to remember seven-year-old Caleb Brown and his step-mom, Ronda Brown, during a balloon release at the Broad River Fishing Pier Wednesday night. Submitted

Wekenmann said he will be arrested when he’s released from the hospital.

A Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report says a deputy smelled “the odor of consumed alcohol emitting” from the driver of the Sable. It also noted the driver’s speech was slurred and that his eyes were bloodshot and “extremely” glossy.

A Sheriff’s Office deputy had attempted to pull over the Sable’s driver after witnessing an improper right turn on red onto Boundary Street from Robert Smalls Parkway. The Sable failed to stop, so the deputy pursued it, ending near the Burton Hill Road intersection, the report said.

The chase reached speeds up to 95 mph before the police pursuit ended 13 minutes before the crash.

Witness statements say the Sable was driving at an excessive speed and accelerated through a red light when it struck Brown’s vehicle. The crash occurred about 4 miles from where the deputy stopped pursuit.