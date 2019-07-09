7-year-old boy dies from injuries sustained in Beaufort crash that killed woman

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A child injured in a collision Sunday night along S.C. 170 in Beaufort has died, Major Ron Wekenmann of the Port Royal Police Department said on Tuesday.

Caleb Brown, 7, of St. Helena Island, was a passenger in a white Nissan Maxima driven by Ronda Lashawn Brown, 48, of Beaufort.

Deputy Coroner David Ott said the boy — Brown’s stepson — died around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston from injuries sustained in the crash.

Brown’s vehicle was struck around 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of S.C. 170 and Savannah Highway by the driver of a Mercury Sable, according to a report from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. The Nissan flipped and caught fire.





Brown was killed in the crash.

The 44-year-old driver of the Sable, the sole occupant of that vehicle, also was injured. He remained hospitalized at Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston on Tuesday morning, Wekenmann said.





The Sheriff’s Office report says a deputy smelled “the odor of consumed alcohol emitting” from the driver of the Sable. It also noted the driver’s speech was slurred and that his eyes were bloodshot and “extremely” glossy.

The driver is expected to face at least two charges of felony driving under the influence once he is released from the hospital, according to Wekenmann.

Formal charges could be announced by the end of the week, he said.

A Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputy had attempted to pull over the Sable’s driver after witnessing an improper right turn on red onto Boundary Street from Robert Smalls Parkway. The Sable failed to stop, so the deputy pursued it, ending near the Burton Hill Road intersection, the report said.

The chase reached speeds up to 95 mph before the police pursuit ended, 13 minutes before the crash.





Witness statements say the Sable was driving at an excessive speed and accelerated through a red light when it struck Brown’s vehicle. The crash occurred about 4 miles from where the deputy stopped pursuit.