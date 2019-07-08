Police investigating sexual assault reported in the Triangle area on Hilton Head

What happens in a rape kit exam? A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused.

A woman was taken to Hilton Head Hospital after she reported she was sexually assaulted early Saturday in a popular tourist area on the island’s south end.

Two of the woman’s friends approached an on-duty deputy in an area known as the Barmuda Triangle at 2:34 a.m. and reported that their friend, who was in the backseat of their car, “believed she was sexually assaulted,” the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report said.





The woman refused to speak to male deputies until a female deputy arrived, the report said.

One of the friends told police that she had invited a few friends, including the woman, to her house that night. Later, the group split up to go to the Triangle, with some driving and others taking Uber, according to the report.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The group left the bar district at 12:25 a.m. without the woman, the report said.

After a few hours of not hearing from the woman, her friends started getting worried, the report said. They pinged her iPhone’s location and found her near the University of South Carolina Beaufort campus on Hilton Head and the bar district.

A deputy then transported the woman to Hilton Head Hospital for examination, the report said.

Deputies secured the crime scene and took photos of the area for evidence.

The woman did not provide a description of the man who allegedly attacked her, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson. Maj. Bob Bromage.

The crime is under investigation, according to Bromage.

The police report was heavily redacted and did not provide further detail.

The crime was reported just two days after a Bluffton woman told police she was raped in an apartment complex, according to a sheriff’s office report.