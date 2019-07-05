Woman reports Bluffton rape in early 4th of July hours, deputies say

Stock image

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a sexual assault after a woman reported that she was raped in the parking lot of a Bluffton apartment complex.

The victim told deputies that between the hours of 2:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m., she was sitting with several other people drinking beer in the park area of Avalon Shores Luxury Apartments on Simmonsville Road, the report said.

The woman said she became intoxicated and said she wanted to go to her apartment. According to the report, at least two individuals said they would walk her to her apartment. Their names were redacted from the report.

While walking to the apartment, the woman said, the individuals told her they first needed to get more beer and that she would have to ride with them.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

At that time, the woman and the individuals walked to a white vehicle in the parking lot near the 2400 building. Once they got to the vehicle, the woman said she was forced into the back seat of the car by one of the individuals and raped, the report said.

She said three other individuals in the vehicle also raped her.

The woman was unable to provide deputies with descriptions of her alleged attackers, and could describe the vehicle only as white with light-colored seats. She also said the vehicle had a blue object inside that was possibly a flag hanging from the rear-view mirror, the report said.

No arrests were listed in the report.