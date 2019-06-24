4-year-old boy left alone; found running naked down Beaufort area road, report says

Do you know the signs of child abuse & neglect? Here are 10 things to look for The South Carolina Department of Social Services lists numerous signs of child abuse and neglect. Here are 10 signs to look for if you suspect a school-aged child is being abused. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The South Carolina Department of Social Services lists numerous signs of child abuse and neglect. Here are 10 signs to look for if you suspect a school-aged child is being abused.

Neighbors found a 4-year-old boy running naked down Little Capers Road on St. Helena Island after the child was left home alone in a mobile home with the air conditioning turned off, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report says.

Maj. Bob Bromage said no charges have been filed in the case being investigated by the S.C Department of Social Services.

The police report does say the child was removed from the home and placed in the care of a relative.

A report was made about the child about 1 p.m. Thursday by a neighbor. The neighbor had cleaned and clothed the child by the time deputies arrived.

Another neighbor told police she was sitting in her dining room looking out the window when she saw the boy running naked up and down the street. She said she watched the child for about 30 minutes thinking that someone would come looking for him.

Deputies were able to locate a number for the child’s mother, who said she had just got off work and was visiting a friend in Port Royal. The woman said the child was left with a babysitter she found on Facebook.

She provided a name and number for the babysitter but the number didn’t work, the report says.

Deputies also asked to see the Facebook messages between the mother and babysitter. The mother told deputies the babysitter had blocked her and the messages had disappeared.

“It is unknown at this time if there was actually a babysitter on scene or not,” the report says.

It also says the house had water and electricity but the air conditioner was turned off. The mother told deputies she turns the air conditioner off when she is not at home.

DSS also made a decision to remove the 4-year-old’s brother from the house, the report says. The brother was at daycare at the time.