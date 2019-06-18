‘Prayers are appreciated’ for Jasper County deputy involved in I-95 crash

How do victims get rescued after a car crash? The process of rescuing victims if they get trapped after a car crash can be difficult. This is how firefighters do it. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The process of rescuing victims if they get trapped after a car crash can be difficult. This is how firefighters do it.

Jasper County Sheriff Chris Malphrus is asking for prayers after one of his deputies was entrapped in a vehicle after an I-95 crash, a Tuesday Facebook post from the office says.

“Prayers are appreciated at this time,” the post says.

The post does not give any other details such as when the accident happened or whether the deputy was injured.

A call to the Sheriff’s Office was not immediately returned.

The Sheriff’s Office and Hardeeville Police Depatment have been searching for a suspect in the area of 10-mile marker on I-95 since about noon Tuesday. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, a news release says.