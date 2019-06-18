Crime & Public Safety
‘Armed and dangerous’ man sought by law enforcement along I-95 in Hardeeville
Hardeeville Police Department and Jasper County Sheriff’s Office officials are searching for a suspect in the area of the 10-mile marker on I-95 just after noon on Tuesday, according to a news release.
The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous, the release said.
Minimal information about the suspect was released to the public.
The suspect is described only as a black male wearing all black.
No information was immediately available about the reason the person is being sought or the circumstances that led law enforcement to the area along I-95.
Drivers and others in the area are asked to use caution and notify law enforcement if they see anything suspicious.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
