‘Armed and dangerous’ man sought by law enforcement along I-95 in Hardeeville

Hardeeville Police Department and Jasper County Sheriff’s Office officials are searching for a suspect in the area of the 10-mile marker on I-95 just after noon on Tuesday, according to a news release.

The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous, the release said.

Minimal information about the suspect was released to the public.

The suspect is described only as a black male wearing all black.

No information was immediately available about the reason the person is being sought or the circumstances that led law enforcement to the area along I-95.

Drivers and others in the area are asked to use caution and notify law enforcement if they see anything suspicious.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.