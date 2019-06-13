Beaufort Police release video from 2nd Burger King armed robbery in less than 2 weeks

Beaufort Burger King robbed 2nd time Beaufort Burger King was robbed for the second time in less than ten days on June 11. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Beaufort Burger King was robbed for the second time in less than ten days on June 11.

A surveillance video released Thursday by the Beaufort Police Department shows a man holding a gun and yelling at a Burger King employee as he quickly works to open cash registers on Tuesday.

It is the second time in less than 10 days that the fast food restaurant located on 1295 Ribaut Road has been robbed at gunpoint.

The robbery took place just before 10 p.m. as an employee was locking the lobby door, a news release says.

The robber forced employees to a back office, took money from a safe and then forced a manager to empty cash registers.

Beaufort police officers and a Bluffton Police Department dog unsuccessfully attempted to track the man who fled toward apartments behind the restaurant.

The same Burger King was robbed just before 11 p.m. on June 3. Surveillance video shows a man used a gun by holding it at the back of employee’s head during the first robbery.

Anyone with information on Tuesday’s robbery is asked to call a Beaufort police investigator at 843-322-7974.