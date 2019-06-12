Beaufort fast food restaurant robbed at gunpoint twice in less than 2 weeks, police say

Beaufort Police Department releases surveillance video from Burger King armed robbery Beaufort Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery. The incident occurred right before 11 p.m. on June 3rd, 2019, at the Burger King on Ribaut Road. Contact MSgt. Charles Raley at 843-322-7914 with any information. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Beaufort Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery. The incident occurred right before 11 p.m. on June 3rd, 2019, at the Burger King on Ribaut Road. Contact MSgt. Charles Raley at 843-322-7914 with any information.

A Beaufort fast food restaurant was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday, the second time in less than 10 days an armed robber hit the business.

Just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, a man with a handgun forced his way inside Burger King on 1295 Ribaut Rd. as an employee was locking the lobby door, a Beaufort Police Department news release said. The man forced employees to a back office, took money from a safe and then forced a manager to empty cash registers, the release said.

The suspect was described as a black male wearing all black clothing and was seen running toward apartments behind the restaurant, the release said. Beaufort police officers, with the help of a Bluffton Police Department dog, tried to track the man but couldn’t find him.

Police have surveillance video of the incident and once reviewed, more information could be provided, a subsequent release said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The robbery was the second at the business in the past two weeks.

Police released a surveillance video of an armed robbery just before 11 p.m. on June 3. The video appears to show a black man wearing black clothing holding a gun to the back of an employee’s head with the other arm at the employee’s back forcing them to walk through the room.

It is too early in the investigation to know whether the two incidents are related, Deputy Chief Dale McDorman said.

Anyone with information on Tuesday’s robbery is asked to call a Beaufort police investigator at 843-322-7974 or to leave an anonymous tip at 843-322-7938.