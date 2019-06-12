2 shootings in 2 weeks: Police investigate possible connection between incidents on Bluffton road

Gun safety tips you need to know "Treat every firearm like it's loaded," and more gun safety tips everyone should know to reduce the risk of accidental shootings. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK "Treat every firearm like it's loaded," and more gun safety tips everyone should know to reduce the risk of accidental shootings.

Police are investigating two shooting incidents along the same Bluffton road that occurred within two weeks of each other, according to a Bluffton Police Department news release.

The incidents took place at different locations along Goethe Road between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. on May 27 and Monday.

“We do believe (the incidents) are all connected,” Bluffton Police spokesperson Capt. Joe Babkiewicz said Wednesday afternoon.

During the May 27 incident, a man was shot in the leg and left in the backseat of a car, according to a report on the incident.

On Monday, shots were fired into a home while people, including two children, were inside, a separate incident report said.

No one was injured and multiple shell casings from different sized handguns were found in the street in front of the home, according to the report.

“There will be a significant increased presence of law enforcement in the area while the investigation is ongoing,” Babkiewicz said.

Babkiewicz said if anybody sees anything suspicious, like slow driving cars, to call police immediately.

Anyone with information can call the Bluffton Police Department Investigations hotline at 843-706-4560 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-274-6372.

In 2016, 21-year-old Bluffton man Roy Leon Hamilton was fatally shot in the area of Goethe Road and Shults Road, according to previous reporting. A second person was sent to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Thomas Bush, who was 29 at the time, was charged with murder and attempted murder in connection with the shooting soon after. Both charges were later dropped, according to Beaufort County court records.