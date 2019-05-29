Crime & Public Safety
Bluffton man shot and left in the back seat of a car on the side of the road, police say
Police are investigating a Monday night shooting in Bluffton that left one person injured, Bluffton Police Department spokesperson Capt. Joseph Babkiewicz said Wednesday afternoon.
He said around 11:30 p.m. officers responded to the area of Goethe Road in reference to a report of shots being fired.
Once on the scene, they found a black male with a gunshot wound on his right leg, a report on the incident said. The report noted the man was in the back passenger seat of a car on the side of the road.
Babkiewicz said police believe the shooting was an isolated incident where the victim was targeted. He said the wound did not appear to be self-inflicted.
The incident is still under investigation.
