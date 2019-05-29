Crime & Public Safety

Bluffton man shot and left in the back seat of a car on the side of the road, police say

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response

Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. By
Up Next
Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. By

Police are investigating a Monday night shooting in Bluffton that left one person injured, Bluffton Police Department spokesperson Capt. Joseph Babkiewicz said Wednesday afternoon.

He said around 11:30 p.m. officers responded to the area of Goethe Road in reference to a report of shots being fired.

Once on the scene, they found a black male with a gunshot wound on his right leg, a report on the incident said. The report noted the man was in the back passenger seat of a car on the side of the road.

Babkiewicz said police believe the shooting was an isolated incident where the victim was targeted. He said the wound did not appear to be self-inflicted.

The incident is still under investigation.

"Treat every firearm like it's loaded," and more gun safety tips everyone should know to reduce the risk of accidental shootings.

By

Lana Ferguson

Lana Ferguson has covered crime, police, and other news for The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette since June 2018. Before coming to the Lowcountry, she worked for publications in her home state of Virginia and graduated from the University of Mississippi, where she was editor of the college newspaper.

  Comments  