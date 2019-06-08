Hilton Head teen charged in connection with armed robbery in south end parking lot, police say

How long you could spend in jail for armed robbery South Carolina law specifies how long of a prison term a person could face for armed robbery in the state of South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina law specifies how long of a prison term a person could face for armed robbery in the state of South Carolina.

A 17-year-old was arrested and charged Wednesday in connection with an attempted armed robbery in a parking lot on Hilton Head Island last week, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Jackson Brewer faces charges of attempted robbery and possession of a firearm during a violent crime, according to the Beaufort County Detention Center. In the jail log, his total bond is listed at $25,000.

The attempted robbery occurred about 10:30 p.m. on June 1 in the parking lot of Park Plaza on the south end of the island, a Sheriff’s Office report on the incident said.

The victim was an employee at a nearby restaurant who was walking to his vehicle after getting off work and heard someone call his name from a parked red car, the report said.

The victim told deputies he walked toward the red car and that’s when he saw Brewer sitting in the passenger seat.

Brewer pointed a black handgun at the victim’s forehead and demanded he give him his wallet, money, phone, and any other valuables, the report said.

According to the report, the victim told Brewer and the driver, who is described only as a 6-foot-1 black man, that he didn’t want trouble and started walking away but Brewer got out of the car and followed him.

The victim said he ran away screaming “Gun. Gun. Gun. Someone has been shot. Call 911,” to get everyone’s attention, the report said.

Brewer got back in the car and it drove away, the report said.

None of the man’s belongings were stolen.

Brewer was booked into the jail at 1:38 a.m. Wednesday and was still confined as of Saturday morning, according to the jail log.