Beaufort Co. man robbed gas station across the street from police station, cops say

Nathaniel Kasper-Little, 24 of Burton, was arrested Wednesday and faces robbery charges in connection to two incidents at Port Royal gas stations. Beaufort County Detention Center.

A Beaufort County man was arrested this week and charged in connection to robberies at multiple businesses.

Nathaniel Kasper-Little, 24, was arrested Wednesday evening and charged by Port Royal police with strong arm robbery and armed robbery related to separate incidents. He also faces an armed robbery and weapon charge from Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, online jail records show.

He was booked at Beaufort County Detention Center and remained jailed Friday morning, according to jail records

Kasper-Little, a Burton resident, had a bond hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Friday, according to online court records. He didn’t have an attorney listed on court records.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Just before midnight on Saturday, someone entered Parker’s convenience store at 1705 Ribaut Road and jumped the counter while holding a knife, according to a Port Royal Police Department report. The man, wearing a pink shirt over his face, grabbed an unknown amount of cash from the register and ran from the store chased by an employee’s boyfriend.

The store is across the street from Port Royal police headquarters. Officers set up a perimeter and searched the area with dogs.

The strong arm charge is related to an incident at Enmark off Parris Island Gateway on May 22, Port Royal Police Maj. Ron Wekenmann said.





In that case, a white male entered the store in bare feet, wearing a hooded work jacket and black mask, according to a Port Royal Police Department report. He asked an employee for $100, the employee refused and the man went behind the counter and took cash from the register before running from the store, the report said.

The robberies were believed to be connected and Kasper-Little identified as a suspect and charged in each case, Wekenmann said.





The Sheriff’s Office charges came after a robbery at One Stop Fashion and Beauty Supply on Parris Island Gateway on Wednesday afternoon. Kasper-Little is suspected of entering the store about 3:30 p.m. with a knife and taking the cash register drawer, Sheriff’s Office Maj. Bob Bromage said.

Bloodhounds later found the drawer in some nearby woods, Bromage said.

Kasper-Little was arrested Wednesday evening after Port Royal investigators and Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at his Burton home to serve a search warrant and stopped a car Kasper-Little was driving, police documents say.

Armed robbery is a felony punishable by up to 30 years. The strong arm robbery charge carries up to a 15-year sentence.



