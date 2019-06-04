Ridgeland man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Hilton Head home, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 29-year-old Ridgeland man was arrested and charged with attempted murder on Monday in connection with a stabbing that occurred in a Hilton Head Island home late last week, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Daerell Doville allegedly cut a man’s neck with a knife on Friday then ran from the scene, a Sheriff’s Office report on the incident said.

When deputies arrived, a man who lives in the Wiley Road home was “holding a bloody towel against the left side of his neck,” the report said.

The man told deputies he was arguing with Doville in the living room when Doville “pulled out a knife and sliced him,” the report said.

The deputy who wrote the report noted that the injured man “was not giving much details about the incident.”

Another man who was in the home at the time of the incident corroborated the injured man’s account and said Doville had been staying at the home for a few days when the incident happened, the report said.

The injured man was transported to the Hilton Head Hospital, where the non-life threatening laceration on his neck was treated, the report said.

Doville was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center at 12:50 p.m. and remained incarcerated late Tuesday morning, according to the jail log.

Doville was granted a $100,000 surety bond, according to Beaufort County court documents.

Court documents say that, in 2017, he pleaded guilty to charges of possession of firearm or ammunition by person convicted of violent felony; unlawful storing, keeping, or possessing machine gun or sawed-off shotgun or rifle; and first offense of possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base.