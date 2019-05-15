Bluffton woman charged in NC for kidnapping, cyberstalking, impersonating official, police say

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means.

A 38-year-old Bluffton woman who is accused of impersonating a law enforcement official while attempting to kidnap a child in North Carolina was arrested in Beaufort County last week, according to officials from the Jacksonville, North Carolina Police Department.

Jessica Leeann Janisch was arrested on May 8 and booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center with a fugitive from justice offense, according to the jail log.

Days later, on May 12, Janisch was turned over to Jacksonville Police facing charges of felony abduction of children, felony obstruction of justice,unauthorized practice of law, impersonating a law enforcement official, and cyberstalking in Onslow County, according to court documents. Her court date is June 3.

She is accused of calling the child’s guardian to “abuse, annoy, threaten, terrify, harass, or embarrass them,” The Daily News in Jacksonville, North Carolina, reported Monday.

Janisch also allegedly impersonated an official and lied to the person in custody of two minor children “in order to attempt to obtain access to the children,” a news release from the police department said Wednesday afternoon.

Janisch also faces charges of misdemeanor assault of a government official, reckless driving to endanger, and six counts of driving while impaired in Carteret County, according to North Carolina court documents. The court date for those charges is July 9.

Janisch was released from the Onslow County Jail on a $20,000 bond, the release said.