Report: Trespass notice for ex-Hilton Head teacher charged with sexual assault of student

Anthony Richard Heiter, 54, of Hilton Head Island was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor according to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office.

A trespass notice has been issued for Anthony Heiter — a former Hilton Head Island Elementary School teacher accused of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

The notice is for a property in Hilton Head Plantation, according to a report from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The 54-year-old Hilton Head man was arrested and charged in January, according to previous reporting from The Island Packet.

On Tuesday, a resident of Hilton Head Plantation came to the sheriff’s office station on Hilton Head to request a trespass notice for his home and boat slip, according to the report.

The man who requested the trespass notice against Heiter said he knew of the pending criminal charges and would prefer him not be near his property, the report says.

Heiter, who was contacted at his home, was “polite” to the officer issuing the notices but refused to sign them, according to the report.

Even if he does not sign the notices, Heiter can still be arrested if he goes near properties that are under trespass notice, the report says.

Who is Anthony Heiter?

Heiter was hired as a first grade dual language Spanish teacher in July 2015, according to spokesperson for the Beaufort County School District, Jim Foster.

Anthony Richard Heiter Beaufort County Detention Center

The alleged sexual assault occurred in October 2018 with a student inside the elementary school, according to Maj. Bob Bromage, spokesperson for the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The alleged victim’s parents reported the assault to the school’s principal on Nov. 9, Foster said.

Heiter was immediately removed from his position and placed on paid administrative leave, where he remains as the investigation takes place, according to district spokesperson Foster.

He turned himself in January and was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center, Bromage said.

Heiter faces up to fifteen years in prison if he is convicted for the felony, according to state law.

The school district reported Heiter’s arrest to the South Carolina Department of Education, which has the sole authority to suspend or revoke South Carolina educators’ certificates, according to Foster.