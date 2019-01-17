Hilton Head elem. teacher charged with criminal sexual conduct with student, officials say

A Beaufort County elementary school teacher was arrested and charged with third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor Thursday morning, according to the officials.
Anthony Richard Heiter, 54, of Hilton Head Island, is a first grade dual language Spanish immersion teacher at Hilton Head Island Elementary School. Heiter was hired by the Beaufort County School District in July 2015, according to district spokesperson Jim Foster.
The alleged sexual assault occurred in October 2018 with a student inside the elementary school, according to Capt. Bob Bromage, spokesperson for the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
The alleged victim’s parents reported the assault to the school’s principal on Nov. 9, Foster said. Heiter was immediately removed from his position and placed on paid administrative leave, which he is still on as the investigation takes place, according to spokesperson Foster.
Heiter turned himself in early Thursday morning and was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center at bout 6 a.m., Bromage said.
As of 9 a.m., a bond had yet to be set, according to the Detention Center jail log.
Heiter faces up up to fifteen years in prison if he is convicted for the felony, according to state law.
The school district reported Heiter’s arrest Thursday morning to the South Carolina Department of Education, which has the sole authority to suspend or revoke South Carolina educator’s certificates, according to Foster.
In addition to teaching, Heiter also works as a magician for a show called “The Magic of Anthony Heiter”, according to the rental company HHI Bounce House’s website.
The site called Heiter an “accomplished musician, actor and magician.”
“Anthony (Heiter) enjoys entertaining at birthday parties and specials events for all ages, performing up-close table-to-table magic or full stage performances,” the site says.
Hetier also plays the drums in a Lowcountry blues band called Royal Blues Machine, according to the band’s website.
This story will be updated.
