Sea Pines woman calls police after finding man sitting on her back porch, report says

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Hilton Head Island woman called police Tuesday afternoon after she found her neighbor sitting on her back porch smoking a cigarette at 3 a.m., according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

The woman, who lives in Sea Pines, told deputies her neighbor had been sending her flirtatious text messages over the last few months when his wife was out of town, the report said.

Tuesday morning, she woke up to more texts, including a shirtless photo of him and a photo of a flower, the deputy wrote.

That’s when she looked out the back of her home through a window and saw him sitting on her porch, according to the report.

She asked him to leave, and he obliged.

No charges have been filed, but deputies met with the suspect and told him to cease all contact with the woman, the report said.

He “stated he understood what led to this decision,” the deputy wrote.

SHARE COPY LINK Bluffton Police Chief Joe Manning advises people as to what they should do if they come across a situation like the Mill Creek peeping tom situation.