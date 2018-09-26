Sea Pines man arrested for threatening wife. Then he kicked the deputy, police say

A Sea Pines man who was arrested and handcuffed after an alleged domestic violence incident also faces an assault and battery charge for kicking the arresting officer in the stomach, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The domestic violence incident occurred about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Ruddy Turnstone Road, the report said.
The suspect and his wife were arguing over infidelity accusations, the report saod. He threatened to “knock her out” so she locked him out of the house, the report said.
The suspect got back into the house using a spare key, so the wife left and contacted Sea Pines Security, who called the Sheriff’s Office, the report said.
When deputies arrived, it took multiple attempts “trying to persuade (the suspect) to come to the front door” and when he finally did he refused to open it, the report said.
The suspect threatened to knock out the officers, yelled profanities at them, and continuously punched the glass front door “almost causing it to shatter,” the report said.
The suspect eventually opened the door and took a seat on the front porch, where deputies could smell an odor of alcohol, the report said.
He was arrested with a third degree domestic violence charge and placed in handcuffs, the report said.
While the suspect was being escorted to the patrol car, he “jumped up and kicked (the deputy) in the stomach area,” the report said. The deputy was not injured, but the man now also faces a third degree assault and battery charge.
The suspect was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center just before 1 a.m. Wednesday and released early that afternoon, according to the jail log.
