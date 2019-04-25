Bluffton woman charged after stabbing boyfriend in argument over Easter plans, police say

How to support victims of domestic abuse Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.

Correction: An earlier version of this story included the name of the stabbing victim because Beaufort County court records showed he had been charged with first-degree criminal domestic violence in the incident. As of 5 p.m. Thursday, he has not been charged in the case, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Bob Bromage.

Deputies responded to a domestic violence incident Sunday evening when witnesses saw a woman stabbing a man in the chest in the parking lot of a Bluffton apartment complex as their three children sat nearby, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

Aniqua Sade Kelley-Waldron was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature after an incident with her boyfriend, according to Beaufort County court records.

The incident occurred in the parking lot at The Lakes at Edgewater around 4:45 p.m., the report said.

The mother and sister of Kelley-Waldron’s boyfriend were at the scene when deputies arrived, the report said.

The boyfriend’s mother went to knock on his apartment door to let him know that she and his sister brought the kids back home when she heard the couple arguing inside, the deputy wrote.

According to the report, she went back to the car where his sister and kids were, and a few seconds later she saw her son run out of the apartment with Kelley-Waldron chasing him, wielding a large kitchen knife in her right hand before stabbing him.

The boyfriend eventually got the knife away from Kelley-Waldron as his sister called 911, the report said.

After being detained, Kelley-Waldron told deputies she and her boyfriend were fighting because “she wanted to do something special for Easter but he only wanted to stay home and drink alcohol,” the deputy wrote.

She said that, while they were arguing, he punched her in the face, causing one of her teeth to fall out, so she grabbed a frying pan and tried to hit him with it twice but missed, the report said.

She told deputies he then grabbed her throat and punched her again, causing two more teeth to dislodge.

She said that’s when she picked up the knife and slashed him, the report said.

The boyfriend was taken to Hilton Head Hospital by ambulance and later transported to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah while Kelley-Waldron was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital, the report said.





If convicted, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature is punishable between one and 10 years in prison, according to S.C. law.