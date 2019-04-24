A Bluffton man was asleep as his home filled with smoke. Luckily, neighbors called 911

Best practices for preventing fires at home Accidental house fires are a serious safety threat. Learn how to cut down your risk by exercising these simple prevention tips. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Accidental house fires are a serious safety threat. Learn how to cut down your risk by exercising these simple prevention tips.

Two Bluffton Park residents called 911 early Sunday morning when they noticed something wasn’t right with a neighbor’s home, according to a Bluffton Police Department report.

When officers arrived around 12:30 a.m., they found a man lying on a couch inside the home as it filled with smoke and a “very loud” fire alarm going off, the report said.

After discovering the front door and back door were both locked, an officer kicked open the back door, the report said, and it wasn’t until then that the man woke up wondering what was going on.





He told police he had put something in the stove and fallen asleep so it began to burn.

The oven was turned off and firefighters fanned the smoke out of the home before giving it the “all clear,” the report said.

There was no damage to the home besides a split in the door frame from the officer gaining entry, according to the report.