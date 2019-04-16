How long you could spend in jail for armed robbery South Carolina law specifies how long of a prison term a person could face for armed robbery in the state of South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina law specifies how long of a prison term a person could face for armed robbery in the state of South Carolina.

A North Charleston man is wanted in connection with a bank robbery that happened late Tuesday morning on Boundary Street, according to a Beaufort City Police Department news release.

Around 11:15 a.m., Bernard Gadson, 58, allegedly entered the South State Bank, walked up to the service counter and handed a note to the bank teller as he issued a verbal threat as well, the release said.

He ran from the bank after the teller gave him an “undisclosed amount of money,” according to the release.

The FBI is helping with the investigation.





On Monday, at 1:50 a.m., a different suspect who was armed with a gun robbed the Quality Inn on Boundary Street, an earlier release from the police department said.

The suspect, a black male described as 5-foot-7 with a “slender build,” entered the hotel and demanded money from the clerk before running from the business, the release said. The man was not found.

At the time of the alleged crime, the suspect was wearing an orange beanie, a white cloth around his face, and a black and white shirt with an orange colored “70” on the left chest, right arm and back, the release said.

The two robberies do not appear to be connected, a spokesperson with the Beaufort Police told The Island Packet on Tuesday afternoon.