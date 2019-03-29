Crime & Public Safety

Beaufort Starbucks and discount store both targeted by armed robbers within 24 hours, police say

By Stephen Fastenau

March 29, 2019

Two Beaufort businesses were the target of armed robberies this week, police records show.

Two people armed with a handgun and baseball bat robbed Dollar General at 1100 Ribaut Rd. just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to a Beaufort Police Department incident log. The men left before officers arrived, the incident report said.

The suspects were described as black men and both 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, said Stephanie Karafa, a Beaufort Police Department investigator.

Just after 9 p.m. Wednesday, a black male walked into Starbucks on Boundary Street and pointed a gun at employees in what was described as an attempted armed robbery, according to the police log. The person then ran from the coffee shop.

The man was described as 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds.

No further description of the suspects or what was stolen was available Friday, with Karafa citing active investigations in both cases. Investigators have no reason to believe the incidents are related, she said.

The businesses are a little more than two miles apart.

A Dollar General employee declined to comment Friday.

