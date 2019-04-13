Suspect in custody after SC marine shot and killed on air station in Beaufort, Corps official says

The main entrance to Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort is photographed on Sept. 21, 2017. jkarr@islandpacket.com

A MAG-31 marine was shot and killed by a fellow marine Friday night on the Marine Corps Air Station in Beaufort, a Corps official said Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred at 9:30 p.m., Second Lt. Kevin L. Buss, MCAS Beaufort’s Communication Strategy and Operations director, said in an emailed statement. The statement said a suspect is in custody.

Buss declined to say where on the base the shooting took place.

He said the investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.