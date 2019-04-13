Crime & Public Safety

Suspect in custody after SC marine shot and killed on air station in Beaufort, Corps official says

The main entrance to Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort is photographed on Sept. 21, 2017.
The main entrance to Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort is photographed on Sept. 21, 2017. Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com

A MAG-31 marine was shot and killed by a fellow marine Friday night on the Marine Corps Air Station in Beaufort, a Corps official said Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred at 9:30 p.m., Second Lt. Kevin L. Buss, MCAS Beaufort’s Communication Strategy and Operations director, said in an emailed statement. The statement said a suspect is in custody.

Buss declined to say where on the base the shooting took place.

He said the investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Lana Ferguson

Lana Ferguson has covered crime, police, and other news for The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette since June 2018. Before coming to the Lowcountry, she worked for publications in her home state of Virginia and graduated from the University of Mississippi, where she was editor of the college newspaper.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY
  Comments  

Read Next

British couple’s lawsuit lists new reason for Sea Pines trolley crash that injured 4

Crime & Public Safety

British couple’s lawsuit lists new reason for Sea Pines trolley crash that injured 4

A couple of tourists from the UK injured when the Sea Pines trolley ran off the road and hit a tree in May filed a lawsuit related to the Hilton Head, SC crash. The crash sent both to the hospital.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service