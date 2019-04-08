Underage college student drinking at Hilton Head event before she collapsed and died, police say

Caroline Smith

A 20-year-old Furman University sorority sister was drinking at an off-campus event on Hilton Head Island when she collapsed and died early Saturday morning, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report says.

The report says Caroline Smith, of Atlanta, was talking with her boyfriend in a backroom of a warehouse, where the event was held, when she said she did not feel well.

“Moments later (the boyfriend) advised she fell to the ground and was unresponsive,” the report says.

Smith’s boyfriend yelled for help and began CPR, the report says.

EMS worked on Smith for several minutes before pronouncing her dead.

Multiple people interviewed by police said drugs were not involved, but each noted that guests had been drinking.

Smith’s older brother also was at the event and said he was not aware of any medical issues his sister might have had.

Vince Moore, Furman University director of media relations, said Kappa Alpha fraternity’s spring formal was scheduled for Saturday night on Hilton Head. He said the formal was canceled following Smith’s death.

The Friday night event “was not an official part of the formal,” Moore said.

He said the university is gathering information about the incident and working with Beaufort County law enforcement.

The warehouse, at 5 Enterpirse Lane, still had yellow tape around it Monday morning.

Deputies and Town of Hilton Head Island officials also were on the scene.

Furman is a liberal arts and sciences university in Greenville, about four hours northwest of Hilton Head. Approximately 2,800 students are enrolled at the university.

Smith was a history and communication studies major. She also was a member of the university’s Kappa Delta chapter.

“She was well known on campus and liked,” Moore said. “The campus is affected by the loss. It is grieving and we are trying to begin the healing process.”