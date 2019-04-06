South Carolina college student died while at off-campus event on Hilton Head, university says

image to accompany breaking news

A South Carolina college student died early Saturday morning at an off-campus event on Hilton Head Island, officials say.

Caroline Smith, 20, of Atlanta, Georgia, was a sophomore at Furman University in Greenville, according to a news release from Furman University President Elizabeth Davis.

Just after midnight on Saturday morning, Smith became unresponsive at a gathering on Enterprise Lane, Beaufort County deputy coroner David Ott said. He said bystanders called 911 while they performed CPR on her.

Hilton Head Fire Rescue responded and later pronounced Smith dead at the scene, Ott said.

Ott said Smith’s body will be sent to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston for an autopsy Monday.

The death is under investigation, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Bob Bromage.

Smith was a history and communication studies major and a member of the Kappa Delta sorority. Her older brother is also a student at the university.

“The university extends its most heartfelt condolences to Caroline’s family and her friends. I hope all of you will do the same during this time of profound sorrow,” Davis said in the release.

Furman is a liberal arts and sciences university about 4 hours northwest of Hilton Head. Approximately 2,800 students are enrolled at the university.