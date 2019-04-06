Local

South Carolina college student died while at off-campus event on Hilton Head, university says

image to accompany breaking news
image to accompany breaking news

A South Carolina college student died early Saturday morning at an off-campus event on Hilton Head Island, officials say.

Caroline Smith, 20, of Atlanta, Georgia, was a sophomore at Furman University in Greenville, according to a news release from Furman University President Elizabeth Davis.

Just after midnight on Saturday morning, Smith became unresponsive at a gathering on Enterprise Lane, Beaufort County deputy coroner David Ott said. He said bystanders called 911 while they performed CPR on her.

Hilton Head Fire Rescue responded and later pronounced Smith dead at the scene, Ott said.

Ott said Smith’s body will be sent to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston for an autopsy Monday.

The death is under investigation, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Bob Bromage.

Smith was a history and communication studies major and a member of the Kappa Delta sorority. Her older brother is also a student at the university.

“The university extends its most heartfelt condolences to Caroline’s family and her friends. I hope all of you will do the same during this time of profound sorrow,” Davis said in the release.

Furman is a liberal arts and sciences university about 4 hours northwest of Hilton Head. Approximately 2,800 students are enrolled at the university.

Lana Ferguson

Lana Ferguson has covered crime, police, and other news for The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette since June 2018. Before coming to the Lowcountry, she worked for publications in her home state of Virginia and graduated from the University of Mississippi, where she was editor of the college newspaper.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY
  Comments  

Read Next

Traffic clearing after early afternoon vehicle crash clear on SC 170 in Bluffton area

Traffic

Traffic clearing after early afternoon vehicle crash clear on SC 170 in Bluffton area

All eastbound lanes and some westbound lanes were blocked on a portion of S.C. 170 in Okatie, SC, near Bluffton after a vehicle crash, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE LOCAL

Death Notices

Inelle Bryan

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service