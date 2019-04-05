Hilton Head neighborhood HOA member tried to enforce noise rules. Then his car was egged, report says

Stock image of police lights at night. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Yacht Cove neighborhood HOA board member had his work van egged late Wednesday night after he “asked (his neighbors) to stop being disruptive,” according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

The man said he was woken up around 10:30 p.m. by loud music and a vehicle revving its engine across the street, the report said.

He got out of bed, went outside, and confronted his neighbors, “reminding” them of the HOA rules on loud noise, the report said.

He told deputies that shortly after he went back inside his home, he heard a “thunk noise.”

He didn’t think anything of it, according to the report, until he took his trash can outside around 7:30 a.m. and discovered someone had thrown an egg at the passenger side of his work van.

The responding deputy wrote in the report that the egg did not appear to cause any damage of monetary value.

