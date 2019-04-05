Crime & Public Safety

Hilton Head neighborhood HOA member tried to enforce noise rules. Then his car was egged, report says

Stock image of police lights at night.
Stock image of police lights at night. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Yacht Cove neighborhood HOA board member had his work van egged late Wednesday night after he “asked (his neighbors) to stop being disruptive,” according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

The man said he was woken up around 10:30 p.m. by loud music and a vehicle revving its engine across the street, the report said.

He got out of bed, went outside, and confronted his neighbors, “reminding” them of the HOA rules on loud noise, the report said.

He told deputies that shortly after he went back inside his home, he heard a “thunk noise.”

He didn’t think anything of it, according to the report, until he took his trash can outside around 7:30 a.m. and discovered someone had thrown an egg at the passenger side of his work van.

The responding deputy wrote in the report that the egg did not appear to cause any damage of monetary value.

Related stories from Hilton Head Island Packet
Lana Ferguson

Lana Ferguson has covered crime, police, and other news for The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette since June 2018. Before coming to the Lowcountry, she worked for publications in her home state of Virginia and graduated from the University of Mississippi, where she was editor of the college newspaper.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY
  Comments  

Read Next

22-year-old man killed in Jasper County DUI crash, officials say. Driver now jailed in SC

Crime & Public Safety

22-year-old man killed in Jasper County DUI crash, officials say. Driver now jailed in SC

A Richmond Hill, GA, woman was taken into custody at the Jasper County, SC, Detention Center less than a week after a car crash sent her and another person to the hospital and killed a Savannah man, police say.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

Crime & Public Safety

Sheriff’s Office removes itself from investigation tied to fatal Beaufort Co. boat crash

Crime & Public Safety

Update: Beaufort Co. high school resumes ‘normal operations’ after earlier bomb threat, officials say

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service