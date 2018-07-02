Blocked Palmetto Dunes driveway leads to argument and tossed eggs

An argument over a blocked Hilton Head Island driveway left a Mercedes Benz with egg on its windshield and door Saturday night, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
The incident began around 6 p.m. in Palmetto Dunes on Hilton Head Island, according to the report.
The Mercedes owner said he saw a gray Toyota Tacoma pickup parked at the end of his driveway, and because the truck blocked the exit, the man confronted the owner. A heated argument followed before the truck driver drove away, the report said.
When the Mercedes owner awoke the next morning, he saw raw eggs had been thrown on his car overnight, according to the report.
There was yolk had run down the rear window and onto the paint and rear bumper. A second egg was splattered between the doors on the passenger side.
